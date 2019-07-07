Teena Marie Payne Fellows

1955 ~ 2019

Teena Marie Payne Fellows, beloved wife, daughter, sister, and aunt, passed away peacefully on July 1, 2019 from complications due to diabetes. She was born September 30, 1955 in Richfield, Utah to Harry Payne and Mignon Atkin Payne, and currently had lived in Millcreek, Utah. She graduated from South Sevier High School in 1974. She married Max Millard in 1976, they were married for 9 years then later divorced. In 1992, she married Tim (Timothy) Fellows. He preceded her in death in May of 2016.

Growing up, she always took care of her little brothers, putting their needs before her own. She loved all of her family dearly and did her best to keep in touch with as many as she could. She was vivacious and full of life. She was beautiful inside and out and always had a smile and kindwords for anyone who met her. Teena loved cats, birds, and animals of every kind. She was a very caring and loving person who would have helped anyone in need before diabetes took a lot of her body functions away. She loved music, crafts, coloring intricate coloring books, and lots of television.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Tim Fellows, her father, Harry Payne and her sister and best friend, Sheri Lynn Payne, (Washburn).

She is survived by her mother, Mignon Payne, her brothers Scott Payne, Steven Payne (another best friend also) and Kirk (Angela) Payne, and many nieces, nephews, and grandnieces and grandnephews.

She will be dearly missed, but is finally free from all of the pain and illness this life had brought her.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, July 10, at Monroe City Cemetery at 1:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, contributions for funeral and medical expenses may be made via PayPal to [email protected]

Published in Deseret News on July 7, 2019