Teola Bates Cayias

"T"

Teola Cayias, 90, passed away on April 17, 2019, in Mesquite, Nevada, of Alzheimer's disease. She was born on May 25, 1928, in Monroe, Utah, to Von D. Bates and Grace Mable Baker. She met her future husband, Ray Cayias, in high school. They were married 64 years before his passing. "T" retired from EDO Western after 20 years. She enjoyed camping and hiking.

The Cayias family would like to thank Virgin Valley Homecare, Mesa View Homecare and Hospice, Lincare Inc, especially Larry P., retired, and Smith's Pharmacy. We couldn't have done it without you. Also, a special thanks to Connie and John Hughes.

Teola is survived by her brother, Chel Bates, sister, Nadine Jensen, children Vicki (Joe) Montoya, Steve (Debi) Cayias, Toni Cayias, Chaunda (John) Gerger, and Troy Cayias, nine grandchildren, twenty-seven great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Teola was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Cayias and her brother, Wesley H. Hill.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South, Sandy, Utah, 84092. A viewing will be from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to the services at the mortuary.

"I was here and now I'm not, sometimes remembered but not forgot." - Teola



