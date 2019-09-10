|
Teresa Lynn Mooney
1956 - 2019
On Saturday Sept. 7th our beloved Teresa "T" - Devoted Wife, Daughter, Sister, Aunt, Sister-In law, Friend, and Grand "T" retired to a loftier place.
Teresa was a woman of great strength and integrity. She was an integral part of the music and entertainment industry as Marketing Director and Vice President at United Concerts for over 35years. It was said, "She was the best Concert Marketing Director in the world." She loved her job, took great pride in it, and always went above and beyond. She was a loyal friend, lover of animals, a secret philanthropist, and outstanding cook. If you were blessed to sit at her table, thanks to her Italian heritage, you would have had one of the best meals of your life.
She is survived by her loving husband Kurtis E. Mooney, beloved Niece Celeste Porter, Sister Debbie Porter, Kurtis' sons' Brandon (Summerly), Justin (Mistala), Troy, Michael, their children, and many devoted friends which she considered family.
A celebration of life will be held Thursday Sept. 12, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Guests are encouraged to use the complimentary valet parking provided on the north side of the building. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, September 13 at 12:00 noon at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1375 East Spring Lane where a visitation will be held an hour prior to the service. Interment to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemtery, 1342 East 500 South, Salt Lake City.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to utah.wish.org in Teresa Mooney's name. Make donations, view slideshow and share your photos and memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 10, 2019