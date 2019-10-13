|
|
Terri Elizabeth Sullivan Potts
"TPotts"
Terri Elizabeth Sullivan Potts, "TPotts" born January 11, 1954 in Murray, Utah to Delenna Tui Meehan and John Lawrence Sullivan, passed away Friday October 4, 2019 in St. George, Utah at the age of 65. She is survived by her four children: Jeremy Potts (Allison); Jenny Potts Baca (Andres); Ami Potts Maldonado (Erik); and Cortni Potts Parish (Rob) in addition to eight grandchildren: Callum, Nicholas, Madeline, Emily, Casey, Sebastian, Laurel and Tanner and seven living siblings: Kay Sullivan Casper, Dennis Sullivan, Larry Sullivan (Monica), Peggy Sullivan Rowland (Jeff), Judy Sullivan Johnson (Ron), Debbie Sullivan Michaelis (Kevin) and Patty Sullivan Ault (Chris). Preceded in death by her parents and sister Nancy Sullivan Densley (Merlynn). Terri was such a talented and creative woman. Whether she was sewing, making cakes, singing, playing the piano, or directing a production, the results were always near perfection. She will be remembered by her family and friends as being fun, outgoing and so kind. Terri's life wasn't always easy, but it can be said that she endured to the end and while she did not have many material possessions in this life, she was always willing to share what she had with anyone in need. She loved her family and wished that they could all be closer. Terri will be buried at the Murray City Cemetery in Murray, Utah. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 11:00 am. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 13, 2019