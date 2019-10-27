|
Terrie L. Gehrke
Mar 21, 1960 ~ Oct 18, 2019
Terrie passed away suddenly on Friday October 18, 2019. She was born in Salt Lake City on March 21, 1960. Terrie is survived by her mother, Claudia Gehrke, her brother, Jon Gehrke (Bobbie), her sisters, Stacey Braithwaite and Chrissy Green (Kelly Graves), much loved nieces and nephews.
Terrie grew up in Salt Lake County. After college Terrie served in the U.S. Navy for four years, then in the Naval Reserve. The Navy fostered her love for jets, or was it the pilots? Following her military service, Terrie worked as a field engineer giving her the opportunity to work all over the world, from Europe to Asia. Being a lifelong lover of learning and people, she took great pleasure in getting to live in places like Ireland, the U.K., Denver, Colorado, Livermore, California, before returning to Utah in 2002.
Terrie loved the outdoors, whether it was the Wasatch Mountains or the Pacific Ocean. She liked to feel the sun on her face and the wind in her hair, especially if it was while she was driving her VW Bug with the top down. She was such a free spirit and adventurer. She loved coming home at the end of the day to love love's of her life, Simon and Murphy.
Terrie loved working with Sam Shapiro and the rest of her Qvera family. She often said, "I am sure about two things everyday that I go to work. I will learn something new and I will laugh." We want to thank Michael and Fran Hutton for all of their love and support.
Please join us in a celebration of Terrie's life on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Guests are encouraged to use the complimentary valet parking on the north side of the building. Please share your memories and photos with the family at. www.starksfuneral.com.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 27, 2019