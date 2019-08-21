|
Terry C Poulsen
1932 ~ 2019
Kearns, UT - Terry C Poulsen, age 86, passed away on August 19, 2019 in Kearns, Utah. He was born on December 7, 1932 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Loren and Elene Poulsen. He married Constance Louise Hansen on May 29, 1952. He worked for 30 years at Kennecott and 20 years for Salt Lake County Recreation. Terry loved fishing and hunting.
Terry is survived by his loving wife, three sons: Dan (Vickie), Kelly (Delores), and Joe (Liza), 9 grandchildren: Brandan, Aaron, Angela, Chad, Steven, and Jonathan Poulsen, Becca, Alex and Koty, and 7 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, three siblings: Don, Blaine, and Carol, daughter: Dorothy, and granddaughter Aimie.
A graveside service will be held at West Jordan City Cemetery, 7925 South 1300 West, West Jordan, Utah 84088 at 11:00 AM. A viewing will be held prior at Memorial Murray Mortuary 5850 South 900 East, Murray Utah 84121 from 8:30 - 10:30 AM.
Terry will be missed by all who knew him.
Published in Deseret News from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019