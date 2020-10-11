1937 ~ 2020
LaVerkin, Utah-Terry Clifford Peck, 83, died surrounded by family on Oct. 8, 2020 at the hospital St. George, Utah. He was born September 17, 1937 in Salt Lake City to Clifford and Ruth Forsyth Peck. He married Linda Mae Young on September 26, 1969 in the Salt Lake Temple.
Terry was married to his sweetheart Linda for 51 years. As a reservist in the Construction Battalion (C.B.s) of the U.S. Navy for 42 years, he retired with the rank of Master Chief. He worked for 39 years as a supervisor in the chemical department at EIMAC division of Varian (a company which manufactures x-ray tubing). He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with his wife in Omaha, Nebraska in 1998.
Terry will always be remembered for the love he had for his family and his sense of humor. He was always ready with a story or joke and knew how to use humor to put people at ease. He loved his family more than words can express. He enjoyed 4 wheeling, fishing and hunting - especially with a bow. He loved to swim and was a league bowler for many years. He loved music and spent hours listening to/recording music. He was a fantastic dancer and he and Linda enjoyed square-dancing together for years. He was a man of deep conviction and loved serving in the church, teaching and leading by example and with love. Most of his skills were self-taught and included brick masonry, auto mechanics, yodeling, and calligraphy. He was an avid reader and an amazing artist, especially with pen and ink.
He is survived by his wife: Linda; children: Layne Derrick (Ken) - Palm Springs, Ca, Cristi Derrick- Brenneman (Jim) - Mesa, Az., Lara Van Wagoner - West Jordan, Ut., Shauna Pena (Kenny) - Herriman, Ut., Scott Staley (Shelley) - St. George, Ut., Pamela Nicolson (Jared) Spring City, Ut.; 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Annette Hansen; and brother, Steve Peck.
A visitation will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Metcalf Hurricane Valley Mortuary, 140 North Main Street, Hurricane, Utah.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 11:00 at the Toquerville City Cemetery, 119 North Toquer Blvd., Toquerville, Utah. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. www.metcalfmortuary.com
