Terry brought so much fun, joy and laughter with him wherever he went. The four of us always had so much fun game and card playing whenever we could get together. Loved the times we had at Lake Havasu.

Your heart was filled with kindness for others and always there to lend a hand. We are grateful to the Lord for bringing you into our lives.

Now you are home...in the arms of Jesus.

Jerry and Linda Beauchamp

Friend