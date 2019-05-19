Resources More Obituaries for Terry Simpson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Terry James Simpson

Obituary Condolences Flowers Terry James Simpson

"Six-Pack"

Dec. 5, 1951 - May 1, 2019

After nearly a lifetime of alcoholism, Terry's body finally gave up at the young age of 67. He died at home, resting and watching sports on TV after family visited him throughout the day. As his daughter, I have joked that the man had an amazing ability to overcome anything that was thrown at him, including multiple car accidents, emergency surgeries, and even cancer.

For anyone who has alcoholism or addiction in their lives, you know how hard it is to understand why they choose their vice over their loved ones. I believe that in my dad's case, he didn't have control over it, and alcohol was the only thing he could count on and find comfort in. He lived a life of looking for love and acceptance. His wife, Linda (Wahlen) died in a car accident in 1983 after just 9 years of marriage. He found love once again when he met Darylle Ward and made a life with her for many years. Even though there was love between them, alcoholism prevailed, and their relationship ended. This is when Terry met Norma May, his "sweetheart." They loved each other and lived together for the next 25 years until her death in October of 2018. Some people didn't understand their relationship or why they stayed together for so long. What I learned by being with them is that the two of them finally found a partner that accepted them for who they were, addictions an all.

Although his life was full of heartache, he loved deeply. As his children, we were fortunate to never have known what an "angry alcoholic" was. Something he said often was that he "hated to hate." This statement really summed up his personality and the only time I saw him mad was when someone had done something to him or someone he loved that he didn't have control over. He was more known for getting teary eyed and being sentimental.

Terry is preceded in death by his wife, Linda; his sweetheart, Norma; his brother, David; his parents; and grandparents. He is survived by his little brother, Mark; his children, Shannon and Ryan; 3 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

We will be honoring Terry's life at his children's home, 2923 E Cedar Pass Rd, Eagle Mountain UT, on Sunday, May 26, 2019, from 3pm-7pm.

Many thanks to the staff at Mountain Pointe Medical and Active Home Health and Hospice for helping our family through this complicated situation.

