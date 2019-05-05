Terry Wilkin Jones

1938 ~ 2019

Magna, UT-Terry passed away after fighting the pain and complications of hip surgery.

Terry was born February 11,1938 in Hunter, Utah, the daughter of Grant Hamnett Wilkin and Alta Pearl Walker Wilkin. She married Robert Clifford Jones and celebrated 64 years together.

Terry worked at the Copper Golf Club and Christensen Diamond. She had 5 children and was an amazing cook. Terry was raised on a farm and was farm strong. Mom prepared meals for seven, could sew a dress, mend clothes, and could fix just about anything in the house. Mom loved gardening and yard work and won neighborhood awards for her yard. Terry was a good golfer and loved traveling with Bob and friends on golf trips. Mom had 3 career holes in one. She loved animals and had cats and dogs her whole life.

In the last 5 years Terry had 3 back Surgeries and 5 hip surgeries. Mom was a real fighter to the end.

Terry was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Linda Panopoulos; husband, Bob; daughter, Jan Foutz; and son, Jed W Jones. She is survived by brother, Paul Wilkin and Nancy (Louis); sons, Brooks (Stacey), Robert S. Jones, and Marty (Yvette); grandchildren, Tyler (BryAnn), Taylor, and Zach Jones; great grandchildren, Taylee, Tyton, Tenlee and River Jones.

Brooks and Stacey want to thank the all the very special caretakers at Advanced Home Care, Sagewood at Daybreak, and Bristol Hospice.

Private services to be held at a later date. Online condolences: www.peelfuneralhome.com

Published in Deseret News on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary