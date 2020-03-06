|
|
Terry Lee Anderson
1945 - 2020
Loving Son, Husband, Father, and Friend - Terry passed away at his West Jordan home of natural causes on March 1, 2020. He was born on June 10, 1945 in Murray to Thomas Lewis and Laura Ella Nelsen Anderson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife (Geraldine Webster), brother and sister-in-law (Dale and Eula).
Survived by wife (Debra Dansie Anderson), brother and sister-in-law (Neil and Pauleen), son and daughter (Christopher & Jennifer) and son-in-law (Ian Turpin).
Viewings will be held at the LDS Chapel at 6695 S 2200 W, West Jordan on Sunday, March 8, from 6 to 8 pm. and Monday, March 9, from 10 to 10:45 am. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Memorial Estates Redwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations for funeral expenses. For a full obituary or to make a donation, please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 6, 2020