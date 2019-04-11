|
|
Terry Lee Miller
March 8, 1943 ~ April 9, 2019
Beloved Husband, Father, Public Servant, and Friend, Terry Lee Miller passed away peacefully in his home on April 9, 2019. Born March 8, 1943 in Santa Ana, California.
Survived by Loving Wife, Dorothy Miller; Children, Mark (Shanin) Miller & Dana Miller; Granddaughters, Kate & Kristin Miller; Brother, Charles Thomas Miller; & Sister, Patricia (Tom) Petty. Preceded in death by his Mother, Virginia Dougall Mankins.
Funeral Services will be held Mon., April 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jordan River Ward Chapel (1929 W. 1500 N., Lehi, UT). Viewings held Sun., April 14, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Larkin Mortuary (3688 W. 12600 S., Riverton, UT) and Mon. prior to services from 9:30-10:45 a.m. at the Jordan River Ward. Interment at Lehi City Cemetery. For complete obituary, www.larkincares.com.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 11, 2019