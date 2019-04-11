Home

Larkin Mortuary - Riverton
3688 W. 12600 S.
Riverton, UT 84065
(801) 254-4850
Viewing
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Larkin Mortuary - Riverton
3688 W. 12600 S.
Riverton, UT 84065
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Jordan River Ward Chapel
1929 W. 1500 N.
Lehi, UT
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Jordan River Ward Chapel
1929 W. 1500 N.
Lehi, UT
Terry Lee Miller
March 8, 1943 ~ April 9, 2019
Beloved Husband, Father, Public Servant, and Friend, Terry Lee Miller passed away peacefully in his home on April 9, 2019. Born March 8, 1943 in Santa Ana, California.
Survived by Loving Wife, Dorothy Miller; Children, Mark (Shanin) Miller & Dana Miller; Granddaughters, Kate & Kristin Miller; Brother, Charles Thomas Miller; & Sister, Patricia (Tom) Petty. Preceded in death by his Mother, Virginia Dougall Mankins.
Funeral Services will be held Mon., April 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jordan River Ward Chapel (1929 W. 1500 N., Lehi, UT). Viewings held Sun., April 14, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Larkin Mortuary (3688 W. 12600 S., Riverton, UT) and Mon. prior to services from 9:30-10:45 a.m. at the Jordan River Ward. Interment at Lehi City Cemetery. For complete obituary, www.larkincares.com.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 11, 2019
