|
|
Terry Lynn Allen
1945~2019
Terry Lynn Allen passed away peacefully at his home in South Jordan Utah following an extended illness on October 19, 2019, surrounded by family.
Terry was born March 9, 1945 in Salt Lake City, Utah the third son of George Lynn Allen and Emily Lucille Geisdorff. He spent his early youth playing on the family farm in Orangeville Utah exploring and hiking with his brothers bringing home horny toads and lizards for his little sister because she loved them so. He and his brothers loved attending elementary school there, which was a treat as his grandmother Miss Emily Jewkes taught at the school and made going there a lot of fun.
He was a very devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He married his sweetheart JoAnne Freiss for time and all Eternity on March 27, 1971 in the Mesa Arizona Temple. Together they had five children.
He learned from his dad about fishing, hiking, camping, shooting, and cars. These became lifelong skills that he loved and passed on to his own sons. He taught them to rebuild an engine and the importance of car repair and maintenance. He enjoyed teaching the boys to chop wood whether it was for camping or for the house. He taught them how to hunt and fish and he would take them up to Joe's Valley where they would camp and go four wheeling. Their favorite fishing place was Pete's hole
He loved to go fishing and shooting with his friend Paul whenever they could sneak away for a quick trip.
Later on, the family started going to their cabin in Mount Pleasant until his health no longer permitted that, however, Terry still liked to reminisce about fishing his favorite places whenever he talked to you.
Terry spent 25 years working for Hercules/ATK where he made many cherished friendships.
He remained active in the church his entire life. He served in the Young Men's Presidency and loved to take them on the Adventure trips. He also served As a Elders Quorum President, Sunday School teacher and High Priest Group Leader.
Terry is survived by his wife, JoAnne; their children: Darrell (Lisa) Allen, Rebecca (Justin) Baker, Mike (Cheri) Allen, and Kristin (Jeremy) Hansen; his brother, Col. Fredrick A. Allen Ret. (Dianne); his sister, Margaret B. Richards (Spencer); his 14 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren
He is preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Amy Marie Allen; his brothers: Robert M Davis, P. Kirk Allen, and Jon O Allen; and two grandsons: Thomas Scott Baker and Jayden Allen.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. River 8th ward chapel located at: 1239 W Country Creek Drive, South Jordan. Viewings will be held Friday November 1, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday November 2, 2019 from 10-10:45, all at the church. Interment to follow at Memorial Mountain View Cemetery: 3115 E 7800 S, Cottonwood Heights.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 27, 2019