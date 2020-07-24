Terry Lynn Sanford
1947 - 2020
Terry Lynn Sanford passed away the evening of July 19, 2020 at The Wentworth at Willow Creek due to complications of Lewy Body Dementia after a 10 year struggle with the disease. We offer heartfelt thanks to the dedicated Wentworth staff for their loving care.
No story about Terry would be complete without including the sports that molded him into the wonderful person, husband, father and grandfather that we all loved. It all started with a ball and a bat. When Disney released the motion picture "The Sandlot," dad watched it saying that was exactly what his summer looked like growing up. He was at home in a dugout, on a court, or on the gridiron. He was often made the captain of his teams because of his optimistic, likeable personality and drive to do his very best at everything he set his mind to.
Terry and Carol were high school sweethearts at West High School where Terry was Student Body President and lettered in basketball, baseball and football while maintaining a 4.0 GPA. Their romance started at age 15, they married in the Salt Lake Temple at age 21, and they recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 6, 2019. Terry received a full-ride scholarship for football and he began to pursue a degree in pre-medicine. He also participated in basketball and baseball during his years at the Y, something unheard of today. In 1968, he sustained a career-ending concussion in football and left the sport to play on the BYU baseball team. He was fortunate enough to play in the White Sox Summer League in Florida after graduation.
Terry received a BS Degree from BYU, an MS Degree from Stanford University, and a Doctorate in Education from University of California-Berkeley.
There were many areas in which Terry excelled and some of the most notable in education and athletics were: NCAA post-graduate scholarship, scholarship from Stanford University Division of Physical Therapy, served as director of Stanford School of Physical Therapy, started a school of Physical Therapy at Springfield College in Massachusetts, Director of Physical Therapy Academic Program at University of Utah, and also served on the National Accreditation Board of the American Physical Therapy Association.
Amid all these triumphs, he also raised five children - Holly, Dane, Heather, Brooke and Tiffany and was a loving father. He spent time coaching teams, going on daddy daughter dates, driving us to Disneyland, playing golf with his son and sons in laws, taking bites of our ice cream cones, stealing our fries, and telling lots of jokes. Any one of his children could publish pages and pages of "dad quotes" and "dad isms" because he had one for every situation. Things get tough? "Nothing's tougher than a sizzler steak!" Bad defense in a game? "He was all over him like a cheap suit!" Feeling distracted? "Keep your eyes on your fries!"
He spent his life serving as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Various callings included Counselor in the Bishopric at BYU, Bishop, Counselor in a Young Single Adult Branch Presidency and Temple Worker
Terry was preceded in death by his parents, John Fred and Bonnie Sanford, his younger brother Timothy, and his grandson, Flash Jenson (Honorary Pallbearer). He is survived by his beautiful wife, Carol, his children Holly Christensen (Tyler), Syracuse, UT; Dane (Natalie) Menifee, CA; Heather Wilson (Tyler), South Jordan, UT; Brooke Barton (Jesse), Centennial, CO; and Tiffany Jenson (Jeff) Melbourne, FL; 18 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter (and another on the way!).
A viewing will be held from 6:00pm to 8:00pm on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Larkin Sunset Gardens Mortuary, 1950 E 10600 S, Sandy, UT. Interment at Salt Lake City Cemetery on July 28th 2020 for immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at www.lbda.org