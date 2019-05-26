Terry Lynn Somerville

1949 ~ 2019

Terry Lynn Somerville born 3 May 1949 in Price, Utah to Genevieve Brewster Somerville and William Henrie Somerville. Went home to be with his parents on 9 May 2019.

Terry was a faithful and active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He served an Honorable Full Time Mission in New Zealand where he began his love of the Polynesian Culture, and the Maori people. Terry was an accomplished Landscaper, Gardner, Locksmith and could always be found sharing his skills and knowledge with anyone in need. He had many hobbies to include photography, tractors, collecting rocks and learning of family Genealogy. Nothing could top the joy Dad felt when grabbing his fishing pole or heading out to hunt.

He had an unrelenting passion and love for the outdoors, and helping people. His love was endless and he would give anything to see a smile on someone's face, especially his children and grandchildren. One could often find him out in the shop working late into the night on some project, usually, for someone else. There was no project or problem that he didn't know how to solve. Terry was a talker and loved to share the stories of his life and those of his Army days. He will be missed dearly by many friends and family.

He is survived by daughters Wendy Somerville of Rio Rancho, New Mexico; Paula Moungsiharat husband Dendouang of Peyton, Colorado: Sons Andrew Somerville wife Taunya of Richland, Washington; Brian Somerville fiancé Kellie of Cedar Hills, Utah. Sister Carol Somerville of South Jordan, Utah; Brother Dennis Somerville wife Linda of Murray, Utah; Sharlene Beckstead of Kansas City, Missouri; and 7 Grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, and his sister Gayla Kay and brother Dale.

Services will be held on 30 May 2019 at the Midas Creek 7th Ward at 10860 South 3200 West, South Jordan, Utah 84095 a viewing will begin one hour prior at 0830, with funeral services beginning at 0930. Interment will immediately follow at 1100 at the South Jordan Cemetery.

Published in Deseret News from May 26 to May 27, 2019