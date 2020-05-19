|
Terry "Scott" McMullin
1961~2020
Scott passed away May 16th, 2020 surrounded by his wife and kids after a long battle with cancer. Scott was born in Provo, Utah to Larry and Deanna McMullin. He married his soulmate Tina Zucca on September 25th, 1981 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Scott was a skilled carpenter and eventually started his own successful construction company. He loved soccer, the outdoors like boating and fishing, and was an avid golfer. Scott and Tina loved to travel together and were able to visit destinations all over the world, however, Scott's greatest joy in life came from being a Grandpa to Ava, Easton and Emma.
Scott is survived by his wife Tina McMullin, his children Zach McMullin and Megan (Zach) Jenkins, his 3 grandchildren, his father Larry McMullin and 2 brothers Lynn McMullin and Keith (Crystal) McMullin. He was preceded in death by his mother Deanna McMullin and sister Denise McMullin.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, May 20th from 6pm-8pm at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, May 21st at 11am at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park at 3401 S. Highland Drive SLC, UT.
Published in Deseret News from May 19 to May 20, 2020