Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 474-9119
Viewing
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church
279 South 300 West
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church
279 South 300 West
View Map
Tess (Papanikolas) Paloukos


1927 - 2019
Tess (Papanikolas) Paloukos Obituary
Tess Paloukos, 92, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, October 18, 2019.
She was born on February 20, 1927 in Magna, Utah to George and Cary Glezos Papanikolas. She married Jim Paloukos on November 25, 1951 in the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. She was an avid Utah Jazz fan to the end.
She enjoyed cooking, baking and bowling. Tess loved her family and her grandchildren very much and enjoyed watching her granddaughter Karlee play soccer and basketball. She also loved attending every baseball and basketball game her grandson James played. She also was very happy when her grandchildren would come and visit her. She was a member of the Greek Orthodox Church. She is survived by her children Andy, Pam (Tom) Harris; grandchildren Staci, Karlee and James; sisters Dot and Pat. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Jim, brother John and sister Bessie. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 279 South 300 West at 11:00 AM with a viewing and Trisagion beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Special thanks to Willow Wood Care Center and Midas Creek Hospice for their kindness and consideration. In lieu of flowers please donate to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.
Arrangements entrusted to Starks Funeral Parlor. Share your photos and memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com
May her memory be eternal.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 20, 2019
