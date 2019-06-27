Thayes ReNee Price

1978 ~ 2019

West Valley City, UT-With heavy hearts we announce the death of Thayes ReNee Price, born 16 July 1978 in Limestone, Maine to Robert and Connie Price, died 21 June 2019 in West Valley City, of complications from acute and chronic pancreatitis. Thayes was raised in Syracuse, Utah, educated in Davis County Schools, received an Associate's Degree from Salt Lake Community College, and Bachelor's and Master's Degrees from the University of Utah.

Thayes married the love of her life, Matthew (Matt) Wondergem, 24 December 2004, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Her parents were invited to their elopement!

Thayes and Matt were blessed with one child, Dakoda Wondergem. Thayes also leaves behind a son, Bryce Weber, a child of her youth whom she reconnected with when Bryce became an adult.

Thayes was a devoted wife and mother, with a strong connection to family. She was very articulate, witty and a joy to be around. Thayes was gracious and had a kind heart.

Thayes was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints who lover her Savior and had a strong belief of the life hereafter.

Thayes leaves behind her loving and devoted spouse, sons, parents, sibling, Adrianna Bussell, Keri Sausameda, Moroni Price and April Hyzer, Grandmother, Marion Ward, and many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. Preceded in death by Grandma ReNee Price, Grandpa Buddy Ward and Grandfather William Price. Thayes loved Matt's family and was especially close to Michelle and "Madre" (deceased).

Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 am, June 29, 2019 at Russon Mortuary 1941 North Main, Farmington, Utah (near Cherry Hill recreation area), with a viewing from 9:30 to 10:30 am prior to the service. Interment at the Syracuse Cemetery, Syracuse, Utah. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com

Farewell Our Beloved until we meet again!

Published in Deseret News on June 27, 2019