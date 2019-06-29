Thelma Young Glover

1927 ~ 2019

Thelma Young Glover, age 92, of Midvale, Utah, passed away peacefully on June 25, 2019, with her family by her side.

She was the third of six children born to Iris Clark Young and Parley Absalom Young on June 4, 1927. She grew up in both Wyoming and Utah during The Great Depression, but enjoyed a very happy childhood filled with cherished memories. She had a love of band music and played the clarinet and flute as a youth under

the direction of her father who was the band conductor. Thelma was a dedicated student and graduated early during her senior year from Jordan High School in 1945.

She married her high school sweetheart, Gene Glover, on October 31, 1945 in the Salt Lake Temple.

They lived in many places and always took on every adventure together, including Genie Boys Drive Inn in Midvale, Utah. It was a favorite spot for people near and far. Thelma did the bookkeeping and payroll for 20 successful years. Employees were like family and Thelma was always pleased to foster such a friendly environment.

Thelma is survived by seven children: Linda (J. Lynn) Smith, Susan (Mike) Fransen, Brian (Lila) Glover, Greg (Cindy) Glover, Jeff (Margaret) Glover, Neil Glover, and Valerie (Dennis) Ashley.

Also special to her were sisters-in-law Ruby Buck and Betty Jo Young.

She treasured her posterity of 29 grandchildren, 83 great-grandchildren, and 8 great-great grandchildren. Thelma was proceeded in death by her loving husband, Gene, in 2008 and two grandchildren.

Thelma enjoyed being busy, whether as a statistical typist, court reporter, secretary, entrepreneur, or real estate broker. But even more rewarding to her was her role of mother and grandmother.

She never stopped being concerned for each and every one of us.

She was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Her testimony of Christ was shown by her unconditional love for others and through her willingness to comfort those around her.

Thelma also worked diligently on family history. During her lifetime, she submitted more than 100,000 indexing projects in addition to thousands of temple ordinances on behalf of her Danish, English, Welsh, and Scottish ancestors. Mom referred to this work as "life-saving" for her. She enjoyed the connection she felt with past relatives and always had an interesting story to share about them.

Mom loved driving fast, watching the Utah Jazz, visiting the hair salon, and keeping up with politics better than any senior around. We will miss her spunk, her humor, and her love, but we will keep her legacy alive by honoring her values in the way we treat other people.

The family would like to thank the staff of Legacy Hospice, especially Michelle Williams, who showed genuine care and friendship towards our mom for many years.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 2nd, 2019 at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway,(10600 So.) South Jordan, UT 84095 at 11:00 am with a family viewing at 10:00 am.

Interment will follow at Larkin Sunset Garden Cemetery.

