1930 ~ 2020
Thelma Marie Haigh Thomas, 89, completed her earthly journey on February 4, 2020, and is now happily reunited with her eternal companion. She was born October 4, 1930, in Three Forks, Montana and grew up as the youngest of a large family to Gail Edward and Margaret Little Haigh.
After graduating from college in Montana, Thelma set off to work in the big city, San Francisco, where she found the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and was baptized, feeling that this was the change she needed in her life. Weeks later, she met a handsome young serviceman, also a member, Glen Elwin Thomas, at a dance. They were married in the Idaho Falls Temple on May 10, 1955. She and Glen settled in Utah, where she took joy in raising their 10 children.
Thelma loved spending time with her family and took every opportunity to share her thoughts and testimony with them. They will lovingly remember her annual Thanksgiving program, complete with slides, costumes, and songs. She had a gift for writing, kept a lifelong journal, and created a special Christmas letter every year for more than 50 years. She had a passion for America and the Constitution and encouraged patriotism in others.
She and her husband served missions in Nauvoo, Cove Fort, and Temple Square, and after Glen's death, she served as a sister missionary in Billings, Montana.
She is survived by her children Laurie (Ken) Parker, Jeff (Nancy) Thomas, Sam Thomas, Amy (Kevin) King, Karen (Paul) Smart, Vivian Thomas Grothe, Joe (Wendy) Thomas, Jenni (Tom) Howell, Kristi Thomas, and Shelli (Bob) Sivert, 31 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren with 6 on the way, and by her sister Eleanor Huckert. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and 8 siblings.
She will be remembered for her joyful, kind, and generous heart. Thelma loved rainbows and their symbols of hope, optimism, and God's promises. Whenever her family sees a rainbow in the sky, they will know she is near.
Funeral services will be Saturday February 8, 2020 at 12:00 noon at the Avenmore LDS Chapel, 5848 West 11000 North, Highland, UT, with a viewing to be held at the church from 10:30-11:45 a.m. prior to the services. Interment will be in the American Fork Cemetery. Please share a memory at andersonmortuary.com. The family thanks her hospice nurse, Shelley, as well as her compassionate caregivers at Spring Gardens enhanced care.
Published in Deseret News from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020