Thelma Owen Peck
1924~2019
Sandy, UT-Our beautiful, elegant "Southern Belle", Thelma Owen Peck, age 95, peacefully slipped away from us and into the arms of longed for loved ones on Thursday, December 12. She was the daughter of Charles Lymon Owen and Annie Lynn Holder and was born in Sweetwater, TN. The family relocated to Norwalk, CA in the 40's where she met her "Mormon Boy", Arthur Jackson "Jack" Peck, and they ran off to Las Vegas to get hitched; later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple. That little love story lasted 76 years and has been a pillar of strength and devotion to our entire family. She and Jack were the parents of six children raised on the West side of Salt Lake City and Holladay, UT. Upon Dad's retirement they moved to Seal Beach, CA for over twenty years and then to West Jordan, UT making treasured friendships with their neighbors in the Jordan Villa condos.
Thelma was a convert and devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and her faithful testimony of the Savior included her patient insistence that her children follow Him. She was tender and kind and loved a long conversation. She was an excellent cook and homemaker. June Cleaver and Betty Crocker were not her equal as she looked after the needs of her home and kept it spotless! She loved to "gussy up" with weekly Friday hair appointments, her makeup was always expertly placed, and she loved to sport stylish clothes. She was as beautiful inside as she was outside, and her family was always proud to show her off. She loved flowers of all varieties and her home was a showplace of clever arrangements that she had a genuine talent to create.
Thelma is survived by her four sons: A. Jackson Peck, Jr. (Marlene), Brent Owen Peck (Collette), Matthew Ray Peck (Sam), Mark Ryan Peck (Marianne) and her 17 Grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack, oldest son Charles David (Chucky), and only daughter, Beverly and her husband Harold Mecham.
A viewing will be held on Friday, December 20th, from 6:30 to 8:30pm at Memorial Holladay~Cottonwood Mortuary located at 4670 Highland Drive, Salt Lake City Utah. Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 21st, at the Garden Cove Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 1945 West 9000 South, West Jordan, Utah beginning at 11:00am with a viewing held prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:30am. Condolences can be shared at http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/holladay-cottonwood/thelma-owen-peck/. The Peck family wishes to express sincere gratitude for the loving care of individuals at Home Options, Sunrise Senior Living, and Canyons Home Care and Hospice as they looked to Thelma's every need. Our family has been truly blessed by so many. God bless you all.
Published in Deseret News from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019