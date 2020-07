In Loving MemoryTheodore James Thaxton Jr., age 82, died peacefully Monday evening, July 20, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family. He lived his life with an incredible commitment to his Savior Jesus Christ, his family, and friends. Please join us in celebrating his life at a Viewing Sunday, July 26th, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Utah Valley Mortuary, located at 1966 W 700 N, Lindon, Utah.To read about his life and express condolences, please visit