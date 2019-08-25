Home

POWERED BY

Services
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Viewing
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Rd.
Sandy, UT
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Rd.
Sandy, UT
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
5004 South Marilyn Drive
Holladay, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theodore Mott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theodore Royal Mott


2019 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theodore Royal Mott Obituary
Theodore Royal Mott
2/15/19 - 8/21/19
Sweet Little Theo, you gave it your all. A strong heart warrior, you fought until the very end with a big smile. Even though you are not with us in person, we know your spirit of love and kindness will always surround us.
We will miss the joy you brought into our family, we understand that Heavenly Father needed you as well. We will be together again someday. We love you baby Theo!
Love Papa, Mama, and Porter.
Sunday August 25, Viewing Larkin Sunset Gardens 1950 East Dimple Dell Rd. (10600 S) 6-9 pm
Monday August 26, Graveside Service Larkin Sunset Gardens 1950 East Dimple Dell Rd. (10600 S) 10-11 am
Monday August 26, Celebration of Life 5-8 pm 5004 South Marilyn Drive, Holladay Utah 84117
Please visit larkinmortuary.com for extended obituary.
logo

Published in Deseret News on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theodore's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Larkin Sunset Gardens
Download Now