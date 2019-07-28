|
|
Therald S Rigby passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the age of 90, two days after the loss of his sweetheart of 72 years.
Therald was born on July 2, 1929 in Fairview, Utah to Howard W. Rigby and Sarah C. Rigby, the last of 9 children. Therald married his high school sweetheart, Thelma Osborne, in the Manti Temple on June 27, 1947. He loved and cherished her for 72 years.
Therald grew up on a farm and cattle ranch in Fairview. He loved being a cowboy roping cows, driving the herds to summer and winter ranges, riding fence and branding cows. He even got a job breaking horses on another ranch. Therald and two friends spent an entire summer on the mountain with their horses poisoning ground hogs for the government. His family farmed their own hay and wheat on about 50 acres. They had two homesteads on the west hills and grazing permits on the east mountains.
When Therald married Thelma they moved to Hiawatha, then Nephi, then purchased a brand new home in Salt Lake City in 1952. He worked for Kennecott for five years in the precious metals department, then moved to Rubber Engineering for the rest of his career. He won an award for inventing a one piece rocket engine liner for the minute man missile. He became a mechanical engineer and ran a computerized lathe making highly technical hose couplings for offshore oil rigs. He became Vice President of Rubber Research Center.
Therald loved our family hunting trips. He loved camping, fishing, boating and loved to water ski. He was an excellent wood carver.
Therald was a wonderful singer. He sang at many functions, both solo and with his son, Jerry. He loved his home and working in his yard. He loved his family. He was proud of his sons, grandkids and great-grandkids. He was our hero and best friend. He was loved by everyone who knew him.
Therald was preceded in death by his wife, Thelma, and his son Jerry Allen Rigby. He is survived by his son Dave; grandchildren Jason, Stacey, Wesley and April; his great-grandchildren Troy, Cameron, Trent and Celestia.
Funeral Services will be Tuesday, July 30, 2019 starting at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing one hour prior at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary Chapel, 3401 South Highland Drive, SLC, Utah. Interment will follow at Spring City Cemetery.
Published in Deseret News on July 28, 2019