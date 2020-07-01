Theresa D. Black

1932 - 2020

We lost our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, Theresa Delaney Black, Friday, June 26th, 2020. Terri celebrated turning 88 on May 26th, and in her own words, "Passed away peacefully of natural causes, incident to too many birthdays".

Terri was born in Denver, Colorado, to Nellie and Ed Delaney, and moved to Salt Lake City shortly after turning eighteen. She married the love of her life, Donald Black, March 7th, 1954, and they have been by each other's side every day for 66 years. Terri dedicated her entire life to raising her family and to being "Grandma Terri" to every child she knew. She was so deeply loved by all who knew her and was a true light in this world. Terri's laugh was contagious and her warmth enchanting. Her patience was unprecedented and her ability to comfort unsurpassed. She was known as the "Snickety Snack" queen, and her house was always the familiar place family and friends gathered to share stories, wit and wisdom around the kitchen table.

Terri is survived by her husband Donald Black, daughter Lori Conradsen (Chad), son David Black (Holly), five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Terri has been reunited in heaven with her parents and brothers John and Jim Delaney, as well as her sweet daughter Lisa Jensen.

Terri requested no traditional funeral services to be immediately held "since she won't be there to talk and visit and enjoy the conversation", rather, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. She gifted her family with countless notes and letters to cherish, and in one of her last, wrote: "Ben Franklin said: 'Wine is constant proof that God loves us and loves to see us happy.' So- in lieu of flowers or donations, take someone you love to lunch, order a glass of Chardonnay, and if you see a sunflower, think about me for a moment. Then raise your glass to the extraordinary life of Terri Black."

Cheers to you, Gram. We will love you forever.

"May the road rise to meet you,

May the wind always be at your back,

May the sun shine warm upon your face,

May the rain fall softly upon your field,

And until we meet again,

May God hold you in the palm of his hand."



