Theron Wilford (Will) Haven, age 82, was reunited with his eternal companion, Carol, on Monday morning, April 22nd, 2019.
Will was born on January 24th, 1937, in Ogden Utah, to Theron Millen Haven and Myrtle Agnes Peterson.
Will married his high school sweetheart, Carol Louise Foulger, on June 3rd, 1960, in Ogden Utah. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake City temple on March 20th, 1964. They are proud parents to three children.
Will is survived by his siblings; Winifred (Winnie) Haven Jones, Madeline (Wally) Haven Crittenden, Lloyd (Vicki) Haven, children; Terry Stewart (Joan) Haven, Diena (Michael) Haven-Whitten, Scott Brian (Tamara) Haven, 8 grandchildren, 7 step-grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Louise Foulger Haven, his parents, Theron and Myrtle Haven, and grandson, Ty Griffiths, son of Diena Haven-Whitten.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm, Monday, April 29, 2019 at the North Canyon 4th Ward, 965 East Oakwood Dr., Bountiful, Utah. A viewing will be held Sunday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful, and Monday morning from 11:45-12:45 pm at the church prior to services. Interment-Bountiful City Cemetery. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 24, 2019