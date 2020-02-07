|
|
Thomas Alan Turner
1951 ~ 2020
Thomas Alan Turner, age 68, passed away February 2, 2020, in Provo, Utah. Tom was born May 10, 1951, in Salt lake City, the son of Norval George Turner and Beatrice Mary Howells. He married Cathy Sommers in the Salt Lake Temple in 1980. Tom was a rabid, BYU football fanatic and was an avid fisherman and enjoyed playing Santa for over 25 years. He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant sister, Jeanine. He is survived by his wife Cathy, daughter Mindy, sister Sherrie(Andy) Sommers, brothers Bill(Jaylene) Turner and Jay(Wendy) Turner. A memorial service will be held on Sat, Feb 8, 2020, at 2 PM at the Freedom Chapel, 888 South Freedom Boulevard, Provo, Utah. Desserts will be served afterwards in memory of his infamous sweet tooth.
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 7, 2020