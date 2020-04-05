Home

POWERED BY

Services
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Mace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Boyd Mace


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Boyd Mace Obituary
Tom passed away peacefully at home on March 30, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. He was born on July 15, 1933 in Sandy, Utah to Thomas Harold Mace and Fernie Anne Price. Tom Married Darlene Thomson on December 22, 1957 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
He loved fishing, hunting and spending time with family. He especially liked telling his stories. He was the best storyteller.
He is preceded in death by his wife, parents, sisters, Fernie Reed, Donna Oliver, Barbara Pratt and Ethel Mace, brothers, Dan, Clem, Bruce Almy, Ben, Mike, Guy, and Larry.
He is survived by Daughters, Lori (Tom) Sloan, and Joanna (Lance) Andrizzi; Brother Russell (Tauna) Mace, four grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Private family graveside services will be held. Interment at Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery in Sandy. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.larkincares.com.
logo

Published in Deseret News on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Larkin Sunset Gardens
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -