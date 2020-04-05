|
|
Tom passed away peacefully at home on March 30, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. He was born on July 15, 1933 in Sandy, Utah to Thomas Harold Mace and Fernie Anne Price. Tom Married Darlene Thomson on December 22, 1957 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
He loved fishing, hunting and spending time with family. He especially liked telling his stories. He was the best storyteller.
He is preceded in death by his wife, parents, sisters, Fernie Reed, Donna Oliver, Barbara Pratt and Ethel Mace, brothers, Dan, Clem, Bruce Almy, Ben, Mike, Guy, and Larry.
He is survived by Daughters, Lori (Tom) Sloan, and Joanna (Lance) Andrizzi; Brother Russell (Tauna) Mace, four grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Private family graveside services will be held. Interment at Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery in Sandy. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.larkincares.com.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 5, 2020