Aug. 4, 1948 - Nov. 20, 2020
The life of a loving husband, father and friend came to a tragic end Nov. 20 when Thomas C. Sturdy died from injuries sustained in a bicycle accident in Tucson, AZ.
Born Aug. 4, 1948, in St. Louis, MO to Olaf Thomas and June Carlson Sturdy, Tom grew up in the upper peninsula of Michigan. His love of nature was reflected in his pursuit of a degree in forestry from Michigan State University.
In anticipation of being drafted, Tom enlisted in the Army and served in an artillery battalion in Vietnam. It was during his later station in Germany that he fell in love with the beautiful blonde Irmtraud, who was to be his wife and constant companion for the rest of his life, along with beloved daughter Manuela whom he affectionately referred to as Maus, a German term of endearment for little ones.
A graduate of the University of Utah College of Law class of 1979, Tom represented clients as a well-respected practitioner in Salt Lake City for 33 years until retirement took him to Tucson.
In retirement, Tom pursued his passions of cooking, traveling, fly fishing, biking and reveling in gathering with his many friends. He found a new career as a volunteer docent at the Arizona- Sonora Desert Museum, giving him the opportunity to share his vast knowledge and love of nature with visitors, and to develop close friendships with his colleagues in the museum family.
Tom touched so many lives with his quick, humorous wit, zest for life, generosity and genuine love for everyone. His passing has left an enormous emptiness in us all. He will be missed beyond words.
He is survived by beloved wife Irmtraud, and daughter Manuela (Mike) Brown; sisters Karen (Pat) Cassity and Molly (Peter) Netka; grandsons Sam and Jack; and nieces Elizabeth and Kayley and nephew Todd.
No service will be held at this time in anticipation of a celebration of Tom's life to be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum Philanthropy Dept., 2021 N. Kinney Rd., Tucson AZ 85743, attn. Tom Sturdy Memorial. Checks should be payable to Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum with Tom Sturdy Memorial in the subject line, or online to www.desertmuseum.org/donate
and click "in memory of".