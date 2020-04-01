|
1950 ~ 2020
Centerville, UT -Thomas David Grover (70) passed away Sunday evening in the comfort of his home. Born March 7, 1950, to LeGrand Grover and Viola Lucille Darcey, Tom grew up in Davis County, Utah. After graduating from Clearfield High School, he enlisted in the U. S. Army Special Forces and was a Green Beret. In 1970, he served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Western Australia. He married Charlotta Elaine Cook in the Ogden Utah Temple on August 30, 1973. He is survived by his 7 children (and spouses) and 13 grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held in his honor at a future date, which will be posted in the newspapers. A full obituary and online condolences can be found at www.premierfuneral.com.
Published in Deseret News from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020