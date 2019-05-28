|
|
Thomas Dean Sevy
1941 ~ 2019
Thomas Dean Sevy, 77, passed away May 19, 2019 at Assisted Living of Draper, due to complications from Alzheimer's.
A viewing will be held Thursday, May 30th, 6-8:00 p.m., at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Road, and again Friday, May 31st from 10-10:45 a.m. at the River 5th Ward, 6785 South 1380 West, where funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment, West Jordan City Cemetery.
For full obituary, go to www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the .
Published in Deseret News on May 28, 2019