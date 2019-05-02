Home

Lindquist Mortuary-Bountiful - Bountiful
727 N. 400 E. (Orchard Drive)
Bountiful, UT 84010
(801) 292-5555
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Lindquist Mortuary-Bountiful - Bountiful
727 N. 400 E. (Orchard Drive)
Bountiful, UT 84010
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Lindquist Mortuary-Bountiful - Bountiful
727 N. 400 E. (Orchard Drive)
Bountiful, UT 84010
View Map
Thomas E. Larsen
1929 ~ 2019
Thomas Edward Larsen, 90, was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on March 5, 1929. He passed away April 30, 2019 in Bountiful, Utah of natural causes due to age.
He is the son of Edward Lewis Larsen and Clarene Smith. Clarene died at a young age and "Ted" married Martina Van Paddenburg who was Tom's loving lifelong mother.
Tom was a Korean War Veteran. He joined the Navy in 1948, spent two years in Guam and two years on the USS Hubbard, Destroyer.
He married Lael Steele July 2, 1954 in the Salt Lake Temple. Tom spent his career as a credit manager and was the Secretary/Treasurer for Patrick Dry Goods upon his retirement.
He was an avid fisherman and loved to golf. He loved people and had a full life surrounded by friends and family.
He is preceded in death by his wife Lael, sister Patricia Anderson, and brother Richard Larsen.
He is survived by daughters Judy (Val) Bird, of Sandy, Karen (Joe) Bateman of Ogden, LuAnn (Chris) Hadlock of Steamboat Springs, CO., sister Nancy Davis of Juneau AK, 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary 727 N. 400 E where friends may visit from 9:30-10:30 am prior to services. Interment Bountiful City Cemetery.
Published in Deseret News from May 2 to May 3, 2019
