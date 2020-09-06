Thomas Edward

Clarke Jr

1942 - 2020

On Monday, September 1st, 2020, Thomas Edward Clarke Jr., loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and family patriarch passed away peacefully in his sleep.

Tom was born March 31, 1942 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Thomas Edward Clarke, Sr., and Antonia Dubbeld. He graduated from Granite High School in 1960. He married Judith Wheeler June 15th, 1962 in the Salt Lake Temple. They later divorced. On February 18th, 1989, he married his forever sweetheart, Sharon Morgan Clarke.

From his youth, Tom was always hardworking. He found jobs delivering newspapers and vegetables and was a bagger and checker at Grand Central.

That work ethic continued as an adult. He loved his job at Marquardt where he developed skills as a journeyman and machinist giving him the experience and opportunity to start his own business, Classic Construction. He owned and operated this business close to 40 years until he retired.

Tom was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He had a testimony of the gospel and loved the people he served in his many church callings - Scout Master, Sunday School Presidency and Teacher, Nursery Leader and Primary Teacher, Ward Clerk, Executive Secretary, Counselor to four Bishops, and Home Teacher.

He was known for his love of restoring antiques. His biggest passion was cars - most notably Model A's. He was a man of many talents. He could build or fix anything placed before him. After retirement, he could be found in his garage with his cars and his friends. He had an eye for detail and demanded perfection. He was a member of the Beehive Model A Club and developed many valued friendships over the years. Second to his love of restoring antiques, was his excitement talking about them. He spent hours sharing his enthusiasm with family and friends, never missing an opportunity to tell the specifics of his past and present ventures.

Tom loved Sharon. She was the love of his life. Together they enjoyed dancing to their favorite songs and visiting garage sales to find treasures that their children do not know what the heck to do with. They loved to go on Model A Tours and cruises. Their dog, Sammie has brought both love, comfort, and companionship.

He was rough and tough on the outside, but there is evidence that he was loving, caring, and giving. That evidence is the deep sorrow and pain in our hearts that we feel from his passing. He was loved.

Tom is survived by his wife, his children - Colleen Clarke (Teresa Perkins), Kim (Steve) Olsen, Wendy (Brian) Wallace, Mike (Michelle) Clarke, Kristy (George) Burrell, his daughter-in-law, Nancy Clarke, Lisa (Russ) Minnick, Chad Berrett, Jill (Paul) Klein, Rick (Kristi) Berrett, Kyle (Jenn) Berrett. He is also survived by 36 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. His sisters, Joyce Jensen and Dolores Bullough.

Preceded in death by his parents, sister - Donna Ann Clarke, and son, Thomas Edward Clarke III.

A graveside service will be held, Thursday, September 10th at 11:00 am at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East 10600 South, Sandy, Utah.

Viewing from 6-8 pm Wednesday, September 9th at the LDS Ward House located at 24 South Country Lane, Fruit Heights, Utah.

We are living during a difficult time and we would like to be respectful of social distancing guidelines. Please be mindful of masks and limit contact. Feel free to bring a chair to the cemetery if desired.



