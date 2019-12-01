|
|
1925 ~ 2019
Thomas Iver Gunn passed away at the age of 93 on November 28, 2019. Tom passed away in the home he loved in Park City, surrounded by his family. He was born on December 7, 1925 in Richfield, Utah to Fredrick Horace Gunn and Wilhemina Jensen Gunn. Tom was the last surviving child of a family of eight.
He graduated from Richfield High School in 1944 and was soon drafted into the US Army. After military service, he attended Utah State University for two years before being called to a Latter-day Saint mission to the eastern states. He graduated with a BS in Economics from BYU in 1951. Tom later completed a MS Degree at Utah State where he met Joan Munk. They were married in the Logan Temple on August 20, 1953. Shortly afterward they traveled east to attend Cornell University where he earned a PhD in Agricultural Economics in 1956.
Tom enjoyed the outdoors and many activities related to nature. He had a variety of experiences over his lifetime including biking, sailing, flying, swimming, fishing, camping and trailering with his family.
His first academic position was on the faculty at Washington State University from 1956 to 1960. He later accepted a position as foundation manager at Sacramento State - 1960 to 1967. In 1967 he was hired as a research coordinator at California State University-Fresno. Later he was asked to help organize the Department of Agricultural Economics at Fresno State in 1970. He was selected to serve at the first chairperson, a position he held for ten years. Tom enjoyed his academic career and his close relationship with both faculty and students. In 1978, he was elected a Teacher Fellow by the National Association of Colleges and Teachers of Agriculture. Upon retirement in 1991, he moved to Park City, Utah, and later to a retirement community in Sandy, Utah.
Tom was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many positions over the years including Bishop in Pullman, Washington, and Salt Lake City temple worker. After retirement, he and his wife served two full time missions: Arcadia, CA mission and Family Tree Center in Park City, UT.
Tom is survived by his wife Joan of 67 years and his four children: Jeff (Liz) Gunn, Linda (Gary) McClellan, Beckie (Richard) Gorham and Anamarie (Craig)Rodabough. He was especially proud of the accomplishments of his 12 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
Tom was a friend maker. Many of the friendships he made in college and professionally endured over the years. He especially enjoyed writing personal histories. His most recent book was the history of his pioneer grandfather, Jens Iver Jensen.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at the LDS Chapel at 275 East 10600 South in Sandy, Utah. A viewing will held at 9:30 am to 10:15 am preceding the funeral at 10:30 am. Burial will be in the Logan Utah City Cemetery at 2:30 pm.
Condolences may be shared online at www.allenmortuaries.com
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 1, 2019