Thomas "Tom" James MacNaughtan

1927 ~ 2020

Thomas "Tom" James MacNaughtan left his earthly home, October 1, 2020, at the age of 93 with his loving caregiver and wife, Betty, of 15 years at his side.

Tom lived his entire life in Heber City, where he was born on June 11, 1927 to Thomas K. MacNaughtan and Lucylle Kohler MacNaughtan. He was spoiled and teased by his three sisters.

Tom spent his early years managing Mac's Motel and working with his father at Timp View Service Station. He later worked at Geneva Steel and retired from the US Forest Service where he managed the maintenance department. He made many friends and was loved by all who knew him.

Upon retirement, he and his wife, Erlys, completed a service mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Tom was an avid hunter and fisherman and looked forward to his annual Alaskan fishing trip with his best friend, Blake Schaugaard. He was a man of many talents. He enjoyed lapidary and woodworking throughout his life and spent countless hours in his shop creating keepsake gifts for his loved ones.

A birthday party was held annually in Tom's honor each summer. He loved piñatas, balloons, lots of candy, but mostly spending time with his family. Tom and Betty hosted an annual Christmas party at Soldier Hollow which was the highlight of the year. Family and friends enjoyed tubing, lots of food and of course Santa always made an appearance. He enjoyed taking his family on numerous cruises to the Panama Canal, Alaska, Hawaii, the Caribbean and Mexico. These lifelong memories are cherished by all his children.

Tom is proceeded in death by wives Janese (Giles) MacNaughtan and Erlys (Hazzard) MacNaughtan; his parents; his sisters, Eva Hood and Toma Waldbeiser; and granddaughter Shelbie McAffee. He is survived by his wife Betty (Bigler) MacNaughtan; sister, Carole (Gilbert) Harnden; children: Susan (Burt) Belliston, Keith MacNaughtan, Roy (June) MacNaughtan, Peggy (Ed) McAffee, and Alan (Diane) MacNaughtan; step-sons: Michael, Kyle, and David (Shauna) Bigler; 12 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren, who will all miss him dearly.

A viewing will be held Tuesday, October 6, from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. at Heber Valley Funeral Home, 288 N Main Street, Heber City. Masks are required. Following the viewing, the graveside service for the family will be at the Heber City Cemetery at noon.



