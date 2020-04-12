|
|
Thomas Lynn White
1922 ~ 2020
Thomas Lynn White, loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother, passed away peacefully on his 98th birthday, April 9, 2020. Tom was born on April 9, 1922 in Cleveland, Utah to George Perry White and Elizabeth Richards; he was the 8th of 11 children. He was a graduate of North Emery High School and he married his high school sweetheart, Jessie Arnold, in the Manti LDS Temple on June 1, 1942. They were married for 51 years until Jessie passed away March 7, 1994.
Tom served in the army during World War II; he served in the South Pacific from 1943-1945. After the war, Tom began his career as a meat cutter working first for ZCMI and then 32 years at Safeway. Tom and Jessie were longtime residents of Midvale, Utah, where they raised four sons, each of whom graduated from college.
Tom and Jessie served an LDS mission together at the Hawaii LDS Temple Visitors Center from 1985-1986. Tom held numerous LDS church callings, but his greatest joy in life was his family and being a grandfather. After Jessie passed away, Tom married Shirley Olsen and they were married for 23 years until her passing on March 3, 2018.
Tom is survived by his children: T. Glyn White (Carol); Dennis R. White (Cheri); Ross A. White; and Craig L. White (Cherri); six grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren; and his last living brother, Ray White.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Legacy Assisted Living Center, in South Jordan, and his caregivers from Canyon Home Care and Hospice for their dedicated service and the kindness given to Tom during the last few years of his life.
Internment is at the Midvale City Cemetery where private graveside services will be held. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 12, 2020