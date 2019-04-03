Thomas Matthew Blankenship

1970 ~ 2019

Matt was born December 16, 1970 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Frank Thomas and Alice Williams Blankenship. In 1986, he beat his first battle with cancer, but after being diagnosed again in January of 2019, he was unable to beat his second battle. He passed away March 30, 2019 at his home in West Valley City, Utah.

He loved to fish and having adventures in the outdoors. He enjoyed snakes, lizards, frogs and raising fish.

He is preceded in death by father; sister Jodi Rae; brother Clinton Isaac; and his uncle Mart.

Matt is survived by his mother Alice and his dog Bellamy; Uncle Russ and Aunt Jan and their girls, Keri & family, Amber, Camille and son Jonas and Abre; Aunt Liz & Luis Zarate family, Aunt Christine and son Michael, Aunt Paula & Don and their son Markus; Auntie Linda and her children Martin & Anna and family, Nikki & boys, Hudson, Harrison and Cori & Dan and their boys and Ryan & Jackie and family.

The family wishes to thank Jordan Valley Hospital Oncology Department and their Cancer Center, his hospice nurse Debra Martin for their wonderful care and respect shown to Matt.

Funeral services will be held Friday, April 5, 2019, 12:00 noon at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road, where a viewing will be held prior to services from 10:00-12:00 noon. Interment, Redwood Memorial Estates.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Primary Children's Oncology Department.

Published in Deseret News on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary