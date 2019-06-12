Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Viewing
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Decker Lake Ward
2102 W 3100 S
West Valley City, UT
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Decker Lake Ward
2102 W 3100 S
West Valley City, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas McComb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas McComb


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thomas McComb Obituary
Thomas William McComb Jr.
1946 - 2019
West Valley City, UT-Thomas William McComb Jr., age 72, passed away on June 9, 2019. He was born on September 20, 1946 in Salt Lake City, UT, to Thomas William Sr. and Virgina McComb. He married Linda LouAnn Petty on September 12, 1969. He is survived by his wife and is preceded in death by his parents.
A viewing will be held Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary, 6500 S Redwood Rd, West Jordan, UT, 84123. Services will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 at 1:00 PM with an hour prior viewing at the Decker Lake Ward, 2102 W 3100 S, West Valley City, UT, 84119. To see the full obituary, please visit memorialutah.com.
logo

Published in Deseret News on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now