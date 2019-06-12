|
|
Thomas William McComb Jr.
1946 - 2019
West Valley City, UT-Thomas William McComb Jr., age 72, passed away on June 9, 2019. He was born on September 20, 1946 in Salt Lake City, UT, to Thomas William Sr. and Virgina McComb. He married Linda LouAnn Petty on September 12, 1969. He is survived by his wife and is preceded in death by his parents.
A viewing will be held Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary, 6500 S Redwood Rd, West Jordan, UT, 84123. Services will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 at 1:00 PM with an hour prior viewing at the Decker Lake Ward, 2102 W 3100 S, West Valley City, UT, 84119. To see the full obituary, please visit memorialutah.com.
Published in Deseret News on June 12, 2019