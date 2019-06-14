|
Thomas Arne Paulsen
1940~2019
Holladay, UT-Our beloved husband, father, and grandpa, Thomas Arne Paulsen, passed away in the comfort of his own home on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at the age of 78. He was born September 11, 1940 in Salt Lake City to Paul Herman Paulsen and Martha Blattmann Paulsen.
A viewing will be held Saturday, June 15 from 10:00 to 12:00 at Memorial Holladay-Cottonwood Mortuary, 4670 S Highland Drive in Holladay. Followed by a graveside service at 2:00 pm at Memorial Holladay Cemetery, 4900 S Memory Lane in Holladay. We love and are grateful for the legacy of commitment, forgiveness, faith and love that he has left behind.
For a complete obituary, please visit http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/holladay-cottonwood/thomas-arne-paulsen/
Published in Deseret News on June 14, 2019