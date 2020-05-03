|
Thomas Steven Verde
1967~2020
Thomas Steven Verde, 52, passed away on April 27, 2020. He was born November 22, 1967 to Robert and Judith Verde. He was married to Kimberly Rosenlund. He was a skilled handyman and a caring person. He is survived by his mother; Judy Verde, stepfather; David Giles, brother; Dennis (Miriam) Verde, children; Nick and Kyleigh, 2 grandchildren, family members; Paul and Emilee, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father; Robert Verde. Graveside services will be held Thursday, May 21 at 2:00 pm at Memorial Lake Hills Cemetery: 10055 S. State St. Sandy.
