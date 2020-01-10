Home

Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:30 PM - 1:45 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Thomas Howard Taft

1959-2020

On the morning of January 8, 2020, Thomas Howard Taft returned peacefully into the loving arms of our Heavenly Father, and into the loving arms of his mother Constance Marie Burr Taft.

Thomas displayed much strength and courage as he battled a long term illness throughout his life. Thomas brought honor to his country by serving on Navy ships in the United States Navy.

Thomas is an example to us all by displaying such a peaceful and loving heart, by actions and words. Thomas is loved by many on both sides of the veil.

He is preceded in death by: Constance Marie Burr Taft (mother), Newell Russell Taft (father), Rayma Frei Taft (step-mother), Denise Marie Taft (sister) and grandparents.

Survived by: Gary Newell Taft (brother), Dennis Russell Taft (brother), Sherry (sister) and Jason Law.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2 pm at the Larkin Sunset Gardens Chapel, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South) Sandy, Utah where viewing will be from 12:30 to 1:45 prior to services.

We wish to thank Traditions Assisted Living (WVC, UT) for their loving care and service to Tom. Also Inspiration Home Health Care and Hospice.

We love you Thomas and may you be embraced and comforted in the arms of the Savior until we meet again.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 10, 2020
