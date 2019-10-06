|
Thomas W. Smith
1950 - 2019
Our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Tom Smith, age 69, passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, October 4, 2019 after battling brain cancer for almost 2 years. Funeral services will be Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11:00 am at the LDS Chapel at 1940 W. South Jordan Parkway, South Jordan, with viewings Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 6:30-8:30 am at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway, South Jordan and on Friday from 10:00-10:45 am at the church. For a full obituary, please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 6, 2019