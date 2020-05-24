Home

1934 - 2020
Thomas Wayne Bartlett was born December 3rd, 1934 in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Albert Harris Bartlett and Elva Mae Rogers. Preceded in death by his sisters, Cecelia Sharp and Elva Boyle.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Carol Ann Soffe Bartlett, children, Nancy Ann Brown (Rod), Andrea Rowell (Todd), Camille Haycock (Garth), Thomas Zachary Bartlett (Crystal), Matthew Vaughn Bartlett (Beth), 15 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Graduated South High School, attended the University of Utah, was a member of the Utah National Guard, graduate of the College of Mortuary Science, Funeral Director for 15 years with Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary.
Employed at Sentinel Security Life Insurance Company where he served as Agency Director, obtained his CLU designation, also Vice President, President and Chairman of the Board.
A family graveside service was held. In honor of Tom, please consider a donation to the vasculitisfoundation.org. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on May 24, 2020
