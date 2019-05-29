Home

Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Garden Park 7th Ward Chapel
4842 Vermillion Dr.
South Jordan, UT
Thomas Wintch Obituary
Thomas Kenneth Wintch
1927~2019
Thomas Kenneth Wintch passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019, in South Jordan, Utah. Born May 26, 1927 in Manti, Utah, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Enid Jensen. He is survived by his daughters Elaine Vaughn (Richard-Gilbert, AZ), Kathy Tilby (George-Ely, NV), Leanna Wintch and Janet Wintch. He also had 17 grandchildren, 56 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services are Friday, May 31 at 11am at Garden Park 7th Ward Chapel, 4842 Vermillion Dr., South Jordan, UT 84095.
For full obituary, please visit www.LarkinMortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on May 29, 2019
