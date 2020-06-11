Thora Hafen Lang Johnson
1928 - 2020
1928 ~ 2020
Thora passed away June 4, 2020 at age 91 of a stroke and it's complications. She was born August 18, 1928 to Charles Hafen and Ada Blake Hafen in St George, Utah, the ninth of nine children. Her siblings are Lois, Weston, Leonard, Wayne, Dean, Mildred, Leslie and Ralph. Her mother died when Thora was 3 months old. She was raised by her father and siblings in Santa Clara, Utah.
She married Veral Lang of St George on May 11, 1946. They were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on January 7, 1972. They had seven children; Albert Veral, Kenneth Charles, Byron Scott, Robert Gene, Beulah Ann, Thora Lee and Kevin Glen.
Veral died January 31, 1975. She married Robert Vaughn Johnson on November 1, 1976. He is the father of Robin Marie and Penny Leigh Johnson. Robert died October 24, 2015.
During her time here she served as a Cub Scout den mother, Primary teacher, assistant librarian, but most importantly, wife and mother, with 21 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. She is loved by all of them. She was also a quilter and gardener. In her many travels over the years, she collected specialty spoons, cups and saucers, and dolls. Her children and grandchildren enjoyed card games with her.
She is preceded in death by her parents, both husbands, all her siblings, sons Kenneth and Byron Scott, Step-daughter Penny Leigh, grandsons Cody Chaplin, Daryl Allred and Caleb Kreitzer.
Thora was a huge part of our family. Our hearts are broken, but we are looking forward to being reunited with her.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic it will be a private family viewing. Graveside services will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 12:00 pm at Enoch City Cemetery, Enoch Utah, under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.

Published in Deseret News from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Enoch City Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Southern Utah Mortuary - Cedar City - Cedar City
190 North 300 West
Cedar City, UT 84720
(435) 586-4040
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 10, 2020
I will always cherish the beautiful memories with Gran and all of our amazing adventures. She found the wonder in the world and was sure you saw it too. Hard candy, saltwater taffy, Camping, Fishing, gardening, picking, quilting, embroidery, cards, puzzles, cooking, And the amazing Front porch sittin! Most of all the laughter, we had so much laughter in our lives. Amazing perseverance, each day was a new day to look to the future. I love you gran.
Hollie Zymbroy
Family
June 10, 2020
What a great lady. May you with your families remember all the good times. I know I will cherish the beautiful quilt she made for the scout auction. Sister Colleen Okeson
Colleen Okeson
Friend
June 9, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
June 9, 2020
I have thought of you often and know that you are rejoicing with family and although we didn't get together for the Charles and Ada Blake family reunion this year due to COVID-19 here on earth. The family is together in paradise welcoming you home and that is the greatest family reunion of all.
Sonya Allan
Family
