I will always cherish the beautiful memories with Gran and all of our amazing adventures. She found the wonder in the world and was sure you saw it too. Hard candy, saltwater taffy, Camping, Fishing, gardening, picking, quilting, embroidery, cards, puzzles, cooking, And the amazing Front porch sittin! Most of all the laughter, we had so much laughter in our lives. Amazing perseverance, each day was a new day to look to the future. I love you gran.



Hollie Zymbroy

Family