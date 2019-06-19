1956 ~ 2019

Thornley King (Ike) Swan, Jr., age 62, unexpectedly passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019.

Ike was born August 16, 1956 to Judge Thornley King Swan and Dorothy Paine Swan. He grew up in Kaysville, Utah and graduated from Davis High School in 1974 where he earned All-State honors playing football. In his youth, he developed life-long friends that shared his passion for horses and roping. He competed in many rodeos and, in 1973, won the Reserve All-Around Cowboy title at the National High School Rodeo Finals. He continued to team rope competitively with friends and qualified for the World Series of Team Roping the last three years.

Ike continued his education at Utah State University graduating with a degree in Agricultural Business. He carried on the Swan legacy and was an active member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. While attending USU, he met his sweetheart Janine Oyler and proved that opposites do attract. They were sealed in the Salt Lake LDS temple. He remained a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He began his career at Production Credit Association in Eastern Idaho and later accepted a position at Associated Title, bringing Janine and him back home to Kaysville. His work experience led him to co-found RMS Information Services, which provided market research to title companies and banks throughout the United States.

Growing up, Ike spent his summers helping his father on their family ranch at the base of Monte Cristo. He was fortunate enough to retire at an early age, giving him the opportunity to step in and manage the ranch after the passing of his father. Throughout these years, he spent countless hours on his horse moving cattle, building fences and making sure ranch operations ran smoothly. The cabin and ranch were his sanctuary.

Together Ike and Janine raised three daughters: Ashley, Alison and Sammi. It's often said a true man is one that raises girls. Dad was a true man. He was a dedicated father who never missed a game or performance. Not only was he there, but he actively coached from the sidelines. Everyone knew how much he loved his girls. He loved visiting, especially when it came to discussing Utah Utes Basketball or his grandkids. His young grandkids enjoyed following him around the yard, providing him with lots of entertainment.

He was a man of few words who let his actions show his true character-selfless and generous. Quietly, he made a huge impact on many people's lives. There are heroes, and there are legends; heroes get remembered, but legends never die. Ike Swan was a legend. We will miss him dearly.

Ike is survived by his wife, Janine, his three daughters, Ashley (Justin) Kimball, Alison (Jordan) Jensen, and Sammi (Mackay) Dunn, and five grandchildren who he adored and adored him, Blakely, William, Ike, Samantha, and Whitlock, who was born just two days before his passing. He is also survived by his sisters, Judy Gage, Margaret (Paul) Richards, Nancy Christensen, and Sue (Ted) Adams, and numerous nieces and nephews who he loved.

The family wishes to acknowledge and thank the many "cowboys" who have provided faithful service on Rafter S Ranch for many years. We love you.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Kaysville Central Stake Center, 555 North 100 East, Kaysville, UT. Friends may visit family from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019 at the Lindquist's Kaysville Mortuary, 400 North Main and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Stake Center. Interment, Kaysville Cemetery, 500 Crestwood Rd, Kaysville, UT.

