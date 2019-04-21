Tiffany Sue Scavetta

Dec 19, 1973 - April 7, 2019

Born in Bellflower, California. Her life was actually made into a beautiful story that left a legacy of love. It's full of heart, forgiveness and compassion. Her smile lit up any room. She was an angel to many. Gracefully with brave and courageous wings she left her earthly cares behind. She outstretched her wings towards heaven becoming a butterfly finishing her earthly journey nobly full of peace, light and love.

"I'm coming in the graveyard to sing you to sleep now." Thank you for simply being you, our ray of golden sunshine and leaving your heartprint behind. We love you and are very proud of you Tiffy!

She is survived by her father James, sister Julie Anne, brother Tommy Scavetta, stepfather Alex, her children she loved so dearly Vanessa, Vittorio and Trent and nephews and nieces that treasured her, Brandon, Meade, Ambria, Kailey and Preston. Welcomed home by a plethora of family- Brian Jenson her soulmate, her mom Sue, Aunt Joy and grandparents Scavetta and Tolman. Embracing her with their love.

A full tribute can be found at ipscrematory.com

Services will be held May 4 at 12:30pm at the LDS Church, 8950 S. 1300 W. Flowers, light, love, and prayers appreciated and welcomed.

Published in Deseret News on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary