Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
(801)266-0222
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
12:30 PM - 1:15 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
1:30 PM
Tim Smith


1963 - 2020
Tim Smith Obituary
Tim Smith
1963 ~ 2020
My sweet husband, Timothy Dean Smith left this earth unexpectedly on February 29, 2020. The son of Wayne E. Smith and Anita E. Anderson. He arrived October 29, 1963 in Salt Lake City, Utah. We met in eighth grade math class, married January 26, 1983.
Funeral services will be Friday, March 6, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 S. State St., Murray, with a viewing prior from 12:30-1:15 p.m. A viewing will also be held Thursday, March 5th, from 6-8 p.m. at the mortuary.Full obituary and condolences at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 4, 2020
