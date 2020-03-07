|
1939 ~ 2020
You might recognize this handsome and charismatic man, or some younger or older version of him. And there's a good chance that if you do, you may have had a conversation with him as he was working on chores around his house, walking his dog in the neighborhood, eating at one of his favorite restaurants, shopping at Costco, cheering for the Jazz and Utes, attending one of his son's exhibits at NHMU, or visiting his daughter and her family in Boise, Idaho.
Whether you were a casual acquaintance, a close friend, or part of our family, you probably exchanged stories with Tim, had good laughs, and talked about some serious things that made you feel accepted, loved, and hopeful. He had a fierce love for those he considered part of his tribe and he made his community part his life. But even if you knew Tim well, you still may not know his story - where he came from and what he did before he met you.
He was born June 16, 1939 in Formosa (now Taiwan) to Lorna and Donald KY Lee. Although he prefers to tell stories of his mischievous childhood-riding water buffalo, falling into the honeypot, and hunting for birds with a slingshot--the sino-Japanese conflict greatly shaped his youth but gave him courage and strength to follow his own path and make the life he wanted to live.
At the age of 12, Tim and his older brother, Don, were sent to Japan by their parents. He was taken into the home of Bob and Janet Rahn, whom he loved as surrogate parents, and their five children. He attended Canadian Academy in Kobe, Japan, graduating in 1957. He received a scholarship to Monmouth College and by selling some family jewelry, he was able to afford a one-way ticket to Monmouth, Illinois. He studied chemistry, dabbled in art, worked many jobs on campus, and graduated Magna Cum Laude in 1961. From there, he went to the University of Illinois College of Medicine.
During his 4th year of medical school, Tim agreed to speak to a sociology class from Knox College in exchange for a catfish dinner. In the audience he spotted a young woman with red hair. (He was always careful to point out that she was the only woman wearing pants). He stole a glance at the registration list and randomly memorized a name and a number. In what he considered one of his many fortunate strokes of luck, he tracked down his love, Suellen Ross. They married on December 2, 1967 - 6 months after the Supreme Court struck down state laws banning inter-racial marriage.
Midway through his radiology residency, he was drafted into the Army and served in Korea as a medical officer. The Army gave Tim the opportunity to become a U.S. citizen and he welcomed the chance. For the entirety of his life, he was proud of being a U.S. citizen and thankful to be an American.
Tim was a professor of Radiology at the University of Oregon (Go Ducks!) and he University of Utah (Go Utes!). He also practiced at LDS Hospital. His work accomplishments were many--he was a pioneer in the field of ultrasound in medicine, an excellent clinician, prolific writer, entertaining lecturer and popular teacher. But he always felt that his greatest accomplishment was his family.
He was devoted to his wife, Suellen, and he infinitely loved his children, Elsa, and Tim Ross. He never missed the opportunity to tell them how proud of them he was, how much he loved them and how they should always do a visual inspection of the car before driving.
He also loved his son-in-law, Kurt Nilsson, and his daughter-in-law, Maria Calvi Lee; and he adored his 4 grandchildren: Kaisa, Olin, Alma, and Emmett. He is also cherished his brother-in-law, John Krenzer, his niece, Julie Frybarger (Glen, Shaina, G) and, nephew, John R. Krenzer (Alexis, Chase, Chance)
Tim died suddenly at home on 3/1/2020 of a heart attack. The world will be a sadder place without his doodles, his generous spirit, his easy conversation, and his culinary skills (which he developed after retirement).
A celebration of Tim's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to . Tim had many favorites-he was always one to champion the underdog, the underserved, the underrepresented, and the overlooked.
Published in Deseret News from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020