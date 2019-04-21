|
|
Tina C. Demiris
1927 - 2019
Tina C. Demiris was born August 29, 1927 to Peter and Magdalene Colichidas in San Francisco, CA. She received a bachelor's degree in business from UC Berkeley and enjoyed a successful career at Standard Oil. In 1957, she married Chris Demiris and moved to Salt Lake City. Together they had two children, Marina and Chris Jr. She was LaLa to her granddaughters and adored them and spoiled them in every way she could.
She is survived by her son Chris (Darcy) Demiris Jr and granddaughters Meaghan, Sophia and Madeleine. Preceded in death by her husband Chris Demiris, daughter Marina, grandson Jacob and brothers Nick and Gus Colichidas.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 279 South 300 West, Salt Lake City, UT. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Published in Deseret News from Apr. 21 to Apr. 24, 2019