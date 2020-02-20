Home

Viewing
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Orchard Park Ward
7035 South Nutree Drive
Cottonwood Heights, UT
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Orchard Park Ward
7035 South Nutree Drive
Cottonwood Heights, UT
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Orchard Park Ward
7035 South Nutree Drive
Cottonwood Heights, UT
Tod Dalton Johnson

Tod Dalton Johnson passed away peacefully on February 19, 2020 in Cottonwood Heights, UT. He was born July 23, 1947 to Carolyn Dalton and Delbert Cecil Johnson. He is survived by his wife; Kathy Johnson, his children; Tod (Annette), Leanne (Brent), Karoline (Kyle), and 14 grandchildren. Services will be held Saturday, February 22 at 11:00 AM at the Orchard Park Ward located at 7035 South Nutree Drive, Cottonwood Heights. Viewings will be Friday from 6:00-8:00 PM and Saturday 10:00 AM all at the same location. Interment to follow at Memorial Mountain View Cemetery. For full obituary visit: www.memorialutah.com.
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 20, 2020
